Leeds United have reportedly made a major decision over one of their summer transfer targets - and it could hint over the long-term future of Sam Allardyce.

The former Bolton Wanderers and West Ham United boss was named as successor to Javi Gracia last week as he ended his two-year absence from the dugout. Allardyce initially agreed a deal to keep him at Elland Road until the end of the season as he looks to help the Whites preserve their Premier League status and begin something of a rebuild during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is in charge of the summer moves remains open to question, with Leeds confirming Allardyce’s current deal will come to a close following the final day of the season when Tottenham Hotspur visit Elland Road. However, one recent report in Spain has given a hint the former England manager could extend his stay into next season.

Sport have stated the departure of Gracia and sporting director Victor Orta has led to the collapse of a move for Barcelona youngster Ilias Akhomach after he was said to have agreed to a summer move to Elland Road. Intriguingly, the report also states Allardyce is not keen on the forward and is going through other targets ahead of the summer transfer window. Akhomach is still set to exit the Camp Nou at the end of the season and is said to have interest from Arsenal, AC Milan and Sevilla.

Whites loan star branded a ‘failure’

Leeds loan signing Weston McKennie has been told his spell at Elland Road has been ‘a failure’.

The USA international moved to Elland Road from Serie A giants Juventus on the final day of the January transfer window but has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League. McKennie has made 17 appearances for the Whites but is yet to register either a goal or an assist as the Whites battle to preserve their top tier status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former United States defender Alexei Lalas has delivered a blunt assessment of what the former Schalke 04 defender has achieved during his time with the club and believes criticism of his performances have been ‘fair and warranted’.