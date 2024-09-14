Leeds United 0-1 Burnley highlights: Whites fail to score versus ten-man Clarets in front of Hollywood presence
Club football returns following the first international break of the season with Leeds boasting a largely clean bill of health as they prepare to face Scott Parker’s Clarets.
Burnley, like United, endured a difficult summer following their relegation from the Premier League with several players leaving the club, but with the distraction of the summer window no longer looming, both sides can focus on football matches, as opposed to exit clauses and the like.
Leeds have drawn two and won two so far this term and come into this one having recorded three clean sheets in-a-row. Burnley, meanwhile, sit one point and two places below Leeds (4th) in the Championship table and were leapfrogged by the Whites at the end of last month after losing out to early pace-setters Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
All your team news, build-up, live match updates and analysis here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 12:30pm.
Leeds United vs Burnley LIVE
Key Events
- Burnley take lead
- Will Ferrell in attendance
- Bamford misses out
FT: Leeds 0-1 Burnley
More opportunities, no end product. Defended fine for the most part, but Burnley's Premier League goalkeeper one of the key reasons Leeds suffer a first defeat of 2024/25. Take your chances, the lesson learned here.
Red card
90+8’ Bashir Humphreys picks up a second yellow for a sliding tackle on Gnonto. Into the final minute of those added on.
Burnley subs
90+2’ Massengo on; Brownhill off. Hountoundji on; Flemming off
And they’re taking their time to go off, as you’d expect.
Into (plenty of) stoppages
90' Eight added minutes.
Defending 101
90’ Struijk heads an inviting Burnley free-kick over the crossbar to safety. Corner.
Leeds change
86' Rodon off; Tanaka on.
Fine to carry on
82' Rodon on his feet all bandaged up with a fresh shirt. Burnley taking their time over Brownhill, not Cullen.
79' Big clash of heads between Rodon and Brownhill. Both went up with eyes for the ball but needing treatment now. This'll add plenty in stoppages.
Leeds subs
78' Byram on; Firpo off. Ramazani on; Solomon off.
Long 15 minutes
Hannibal sarcastically applauding the Elland Road crowd as he walks around the pitch after being subbed. Security detail of four or five escorting him past the South Stand, then enthusiastically gees up the Burnley supporters. 15 mins to go.
Burnley sub
73’ Hannibal off; Cullen on.
Leeds subs
68' Ampadu off; Rothwell on. Aaronson off; Piroe on.
66’ Bashir Humphreys booked for taking his time over a throw.
Subs soon
66' Piroe and Rothwell coming on shortly.
64' Burnley change: Sarmiento on; Koleosho off.
63' Save. Trafford tips Ampadu's effort over the bar. First time, edge of the box, fell kindly for him. Good stop as looked to be looping in.
60' Ampadu slides in for a 50-50 on the edge of the Burnley area and catches Brownhill. He'd pulled away and makes that point to the referee, who's making life difficult for himself, but is booked nonetheless.
No goal
59' Gnonto played in over the top, controls well, takes it round the keeper and finishes but he's just drifted offside. Correctly flagged.
