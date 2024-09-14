Leeds United welcome Burnley to Elland Road this afternoon as the Whites seek to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club football returns following the first international break of the season with Leeds boasting a largely clean bill of health as they prepare to face Scott Parker’s Clarets.

Burnley, like United, endured a difficult summer following their relegation from the Premier League with several players leaving the club, but with the distraction of the summer window no longer looming, both sides can focus on football matches, as opposed to exit clauses and the like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have drawn two and won two so far this term and come into this one having recorded three clean sheets in-a-row. Burnley, meanwhile, sit one point and two places below Leeds (4th) in the Championship table and were leapfrogged by the Whites at the end of last month after losing out to early pace-setters Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.