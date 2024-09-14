Live

Leeds United 0-1 Burnley highlights: Whites fail to score versus ten-man Clarets in front of Hollywood presence

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 14th Sep 2024, 09:01 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2024, 14:35 BST
Leeds United welcome Burnley to Elland Road this afternoon as the Whites seek to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

Club football returns following the first international break of the season with Leeds boasting a largely clean bill of health as they prepare to face Scott Parker’s Clarets.

Burnley, like United, endured a difficult summer following their relegation from the Premier League with several players leaving the club, but with the distraction of the summer window no longer looming, both sides can focus on football matches, as opposed to exit clauses and the like.

Leeds have drawn two and won two so far this term and come into this one having recorded three clean sheets in-a-row. Burnley, meanwhile, sit one point and two places below Leeds (4th) in the Championship table and were leapfrogged by the Whites at the end of last month after losing out to early pace-setters Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

All your team news, build-up, live match updates and analysis here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 12:30pm.

Leeds United vs Burnley LIVE

Key Events

  • Burnley take lead
  • Will Ferrell in attendance
  • Bamford misses out
Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:33 BST

FT: Leeds 0-1 Burnley

More opportunities, no end product. Defended fine for the most part, but Burnley's Premier League goalkeeper one of the key reasons Leeds suffer a first defeat of 2024/25. Take your chances, the lesson learned here.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:32 BST

Red card

90+8’ Bashir Humphreys picks up a second yellow for a sliding tackle on Gnonto. Into the final minute of those added on.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:25 BST

Burnley subs

90+2’ Massengo on; Brownhill off. Hountoundji on; Flemming off

And they’re taking their time to go off, as you’d expect.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:24 BST

Into (plenty of) stoppages

90' Eight added minutes.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:23 BST

Defending 101

90’ Struijk heads an inviting Burnley free-kick over the crossbar to safety. Corner.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:19 BST

Leeds change

86' Rodon off; Tanaka on.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:15 BST

Fine to carry on

82' Rodon on his feet all bandaged up with a fresh shirt. Burnley taking their time over Brownhill, not Cullen.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:12 BSTUpdated 14:13 BST

Sore

79' Big clash of heads between Rodon and Brownhill. Both went up with eyes for the ball but needing treatment now. This'll add plenty in stoppages.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:11 BST

Leeds subs

78' Byram on; Firpo off. Ramazani on; Solomon off.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:09 BST

Long 15 minutes

Hannibal sarcastically applauding the Elland Road crowd as he walks around the pitch after being subbed. Security detail of four or five escorting him past the South Stand, then enthusiastically gees up the Burnley supporters. 15 mins to go.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:06 BST

Burnley sub

73’ Hannibal off; Cullen on.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 14:01 BST

Leeds subs

68' Ampadu off; Rothwell on. Aaronson off; Piroe on.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 13:59 BST

Yellow

66’ Bashir Humphreys booked for taking his time over a throw.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 13:58 BST

Subs soon

66' Piroe and Rothwell coming on shortly.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 13:57 BST

Sub

64' Burnley change: Sarmiento on; Koleosho off.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 13:57 BST

Save

63' Save. Trafford tips Ampadu's effort over the bar. First time, edge of the box, fell kindly for him. Good stop as looked to be looping in.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 13:53 BST

Yellow

60' Ampadu slides in for a 50-50 on the edge of the Burnley area and catches Brownhill. He'd pulled away and makes that point to the referee, who's making life difficult for himself, but is booked nonetheless.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 13:52 BST

No goal

59' Gnonto played in over the top, controls well, takes it round the keeper and finishes but he's just drifted offside. Correctly flagged.

