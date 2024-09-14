Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford has not been included in Daniel Farke's matchday group to face Burnley this afternoon.

The 31-year-old has spent much of this season consigned to the substitutes' bench, featuring in just 22 minutes of the Whites' opening four Championship fixtures. Bamford did play 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup defeat by Middlesbrough last month, but has largely played second fiddle to Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe.

Having returned to team training on Tuesday this week, Farke appeared optimistic that the one-cap England striker could contribute in some capacity during the weeks to come.

Whether Bamford has sustained an injury in training between Thursday's press conference fitness declaration and this afternoon's lunchtime kick-off remains to be seen.

Daniel James, meanwhile, misses out entirely as well having re-injured his hamstring during a period of rehabilitation over the international break. The Welshman sat out Leeds' last appearance at Elland Road as the team dispatched of Hull City 2-0 and will continue to be unavailable until after the next round of international matches in October, Farke said.

Defender Max Wober also sits this one out having reported back to Leeds with a meniscus issue picked up whilst representing Austria.

Only one of Leeds' new signings quartet is selected from the start as Farke goes unchanged with the same XI that secured a third straight clean sheet and maintained the unbeaten run for a fourth consecutive match last time out. Manor Solomon is given the nod ahead of Largie Ramazani on the left flank, while Willy Gnonto starts on the opposite side.

Brenden Aaronson and Junior Firpo have racked up plenty of air miles over the international break and were the latest to return to Thorp Arch this week, however Farke deems them both ready to start.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Ampadu (c), Gruev, Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon, Joseph

Subs: Darlow, Byram, Rothwell, Piroe, Ramazani, Tanaka, Schmidt, Gelhardt, Debayo