Leeds United midfielder qualifies for Qatar 2022, Whites eye Barcelona loanee

Leeds United midfielder qualifies for Qatar 2022

Mateusz Klich will participate in Qatar 2022 after Poland emerged victorious from their World Cup qualifying play-offs.

Klich did not participate in the final, serving a one-match suspension for yellow cards picked up in games against Andorra and Hungary.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals by Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinsk earned Poland a 2-0 play-off final win over Sweden last night and secured them a place at Qatar 2022.

At the last finals in 2018, Poland were knocked out at the first round after finishing bottom of Group H.

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich. Pic: Jure Makovec.

Tony Dorigo on Raphinha transfer speculation

Tony Dorigo highlights the importance of players' unwavering commitment to the team in his latest column.

Over the last week, Raphinha has been linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

The Whites reportedly knocked back a £29m bid for the winger, with Oscar Mingueza and Francisco Trincão suggested as potential swaps to reduce the transfer fee.

Leeds United winger Raphinha. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

It's difficult to shut out media speculation, but the way that players respond is vital, according to Dorigo.

"As players, we can all say we ignore the press and we don’t read the speculation, but you do, of course you read it," Dorigo writes.

"How much credence you give it is another matter, that’s up to you.

"If it keeps appearing, you start to think there’s something there.

Francisco Trincao scored his first Premier League goal during Leeds United's 3-2 victory over Wolves at Molineux. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

"Everyone wants to know their team-mate is 100 per cent committed and going in the same direction as them.

"You can still do that and things still happen, players still move, but you have to be 100 per cent professional.

"Your team-mates expect that. Nothing ever works if that’s not there."

Leeds United eye Barcelona loanee

Wolves attacker Francisco Trincão has emerged as a possible transfer target for Leeds United, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The winger, who scored his first Premier League goal against Leeds earlier this month, is on loan to the Midlands club from Barcelona.

Trincão could reportedly form part of a deal to bring Whites winger Raphinha to the La Liga side.