The midfielder was suspended for Poland's 2022 World Cup qualification play-off final against Sweden, but can look forward to the November tournament thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski.

In the night's other play-off final ex-Leeds left-back Gjanni Alioski and North Macedonia suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Portugal. The Macedonians were unable to recreate their semi-final heroics that ended Italy's World Cup dreams, and fell to two goals from Bruno Fernandes.

Elsewhere Leeds United's Stuart Dallas played the final half an hour of Northern Ireland's 1-0 friendly defeat by Hungary. On a relatively quiet night of international football for the Whites, Dallas came on at Windsor Park in the second half to replace Fleetwood Town's Paddy Lane. Dallas took the captain's armband, with Steven Davis going off at the same time as Lane, but was unable to lead Northern Ireland back into the game.

Charlie Cresswell remained on the bench as England Under 21s secured a routine 3-0 victory over Albania away from home in Euro Under 21 qualification. Crysencio Summerville was also among the unused substitutes in Netherlands Under 21s' 2-0 win at home to Switzerland.

Striker Sam Greenwood scored England Under 20s' opener in a 3-1 Elite League U20 clash with Germany and Archie Gray got some game time with England Under 17s as a second half substitute, however they fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat by Luxembourg and ended the night with nine men thanks to a pair of late red cards.

Kristoffer Klaesson, who made his Leeds senior debut on the eve of the international break as a substitute at Wolves, played all 90 minutes for Norway Under 21s in a 2-1 defeat to Austria, while Jeremiah Mullen featured in Scotland Under 19s' 1-0 loss to Israel and Scott Godden played the full game for Wales Under 17s as they were beaten 4-2 by Serbia.