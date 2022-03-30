The interim first team coach, promoted from the Under 23s when the American arrived a month ago, is providing somewhat of a link between the old and the new at Thorp Arch.

Jackson worked closely with Marcelo Bielsa‘s staff, preparing young players for first team involvement and steeping the academy hopefuls in Bielsaball.

His Under 23s played the same brand of football that took both the Championship and Premier League by storm during Bielsa’s era, before the Argentine was sacked following a poor run of results.

Marsch was due to arrive in the summer but club owner Andrea Radrizzani accelerated his succession plan and introduced the new man with a dozen games left in the Premier League season.

One of the key reasons director of football Victor Orta earmarked Marsch as the man to follow Bielsa into the Elland Road dugout was the stylistic similarities between their two philosophies.

“The style of play he’s going to bring to the club, you’ve probably seen already, that front-foot football, pressing, that counter-pressing, that aggression on the ball, to me that’s Leeds United,” Jackson told the club’s official podcast.

“I always used to say if teams want to play football against us we’ll play football, if they want to fight us no problem we’ll have that fight and win that battle. That style he’s trying to continue and tweak a little bit fits perfectly with what the fans expect. It’s going to take a little bit of time to get it really, really right, we’ve got to do that quickly but it’s going to fit perfectly.”

