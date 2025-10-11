A former Leeds United coach as scooped a managerial award after an impressive start to the season.

Former Leeds United coach Michael Skubala has bagged a managerial award after an impressive start to the season and unbeaten September.

Ex-Whites under-21s boss Skubala briefly became interim head coach of United’s first team following the sacking of Jesse Marsch before later becoming a first-team coach.

The highly rated former England Futsal coach then left Leeds to join Lincoln City in November 2023 for his first permanent outright job in EFL management.

Lincoln finished the 2023-24 season in seventh place, narrowly missing the play-offs before ending the 2024-25 campaign in tenth.

Lincoln, though, have enjoyed a fine start to the new season and Skubala has now been named League One manager of the month for September after guiding his side to ten points from four games.

“I’m just at the front”

Speaking to the club’s official website, Skubala said: “It’s nice to pick up this accolade but I’m just at the front of what is a very good team of players and staff.

“We’ve got a good balanced squad, having added some experience to the group this summer, and a really hard-working staff - both the technical coaches and everyone who supports us at the club from the groundstaff to our chef.

“They work really hard every day which led to us getting the results we did. It’s only a snippet of our season and our challenge is to go again and keep doing the best we can each month.”