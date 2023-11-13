Michael Skubala leaves Leeds United for League One job as Whites reveal new set-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Skubala has left his role as Leeds United's under-21s boss to take up his first permanent job in outright first team management at a League One side.

Ex-England futsal boss Skubala joined Leeds to head up the under-21s in July 2022 but the former England under-18s coach has now left the club to become the new head coach of Lincoln City.

The Imps sit ninth in the table but the club have been on the hunt for a new boss since parting ways with Mark Kennedy last month.

Skubala, 41, took in three games as caretaker boss of United's first team in February of this year following the sacking of Jesse Marsch as Whites head coach.

Skubala, who guided Leeds to a 2-2 draw at Manchester United, was then promoted to first team coach before resuming his 21s role.

Current under-18s head coach Scott Gardner will now lead the 21s on an interim basis as under-18s assistant Rob Etherington becomes under-18s head coach.

A statement from Leeds United read: "Leeds United can confirm Michael Skubala has joined Sky Bet League One side Lincoln City, as their new head coach.

"Whilst everyone is disappointed to see a coach of Skubala’s quality leave the club, we are proud to see another member of staff progress from our academy at Thorp Arch, into an English Football League first team role.

"Talented coaching duo Scott Gardner and Rob Etherington will now take up new positions at the club on an interim basis. Gardner will step up from Under-18s head coach to lead the Under-21s, with Etherington moving from Under-18s assistant coach to become Under-18s head coach.

"Everyone at Leeds United would like to thank Michael for his effort and time spent developing players, and for taking over as interim head coach of the first team in difficult circumstances last season.