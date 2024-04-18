Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When it comes to their hopes of winning automatic promotion back to the Premier League, Leeds United have reached the do or die period of the Championship season. The Whites are currently third in the table, one point behind Leicester City and two behind league leaders Ipswich Town with just three games left to play.

To give themselves the best chance of going up automatically, Daniel Farke's side know they must pick up maximum points from hereon in. That starts on Monday night when the Whites go to in-form Middlesbrough.

Before the build-up for that one gets underway, here's a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Batshuayi reports resurface

Leeds United have once again been linked with Fenerbahce forward Michy Batshuayi with fresh reports claiming they have made contact with the Belgian's representatives. Turkish outlet Fotomac have that report, with the story claiming Leeds have met with Batshuayi's manager to discuss his situation.

Batshauyi is approaching the end of his contract with Fenerbahce and while the report does claim he will be offered a new three-year deal and a bump in salary, his future remains uncertain.

The 30-year-old has struggled to nail down a consistent spot in Fenerbahce's starting XI this season but that hasn't stopped him from racking up 22 goals in 37 appearances. Ten of those goals have come in the league, averaging a goal every 48 minutes on the field.

Of course, a move for Batshuayi would be entirely dependent on if Leeds get promoted.

Raphinha bid rejected

Barcelona have been forced to turn down a €60m bid from an unnamed Premier League club for ex-Leeds United man Raphinha, according to Sport. The Brazilian has been strongly linked with a return to England this summer with the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle being linked.