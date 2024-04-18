Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leicester City man Conor Coady will be watching the Foxes' promotion rivals through his fingers this weekend. Leicester are second in the Championship table at present, a point behind league leaders Ipswich Town and a point above Leeds United, who have won just one of their last five games.

Enzo Maresca's side have a game in hand to their advantage, which will be played next week against Southampton, but the final three weekends of the Championship season promise to be tense and full of drama.

Leicester play first this week as they take on West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium in the early kick-off on Saturday and, regardless of the result, that gives Coady the chance to follow how Leeds get on at Middlesbrough on Monday night, even if he knows he probably shouldn’t.

It’ll be the same the weekend after, no doubt, with Leeds involved in the Friday night fixture at QPR, while Leicester and Ipswich must wait until later in the weekend to do their bit, before the season reaches its climax on May 4.

"Whether I should or shouldn’t do it, I look at the other results," Coady, who has struggled for game time since making the switch to Leicester from Wolves last summer, told BBC Radio 5 Live. "You’re hoping they’ve lost if you’ve won to gain a bit of ground or bridge a gap.

"I’d be silly if I sat here now and said I don’t look at any results. It’s the first thing you do. You can have managers or people around you telling you not to check on it. But it’s the first thing you do.

"When they’re on the telly, you watch them and you’re praying they drop points. It’s a natural thing to do. But you’ve got to curb it and make sure you’re doing your job when it comes to training and playing.

"The last couple of weeks with Leicester, we’ve had a tough time. We’ve spoken as a team about the results we’ve had.