Leeds had four managers during the 2022/23 season, all with their own backroom teams, and several in different guises as caretakers and relegation-battlers.
Including the club’s departed board members, there are no fewer than 15 individuals who held integral roles at Elland Road during the 2022/23 campaign, all of whom have moved on, many of which are in new roles within the game.
Here’s where they’re operating and in which capacity they’re doing so now in April 2024.
1. Chairman - Andrea Radrizzani
Radrizzani relinquished control of Leeds last summer and reinvested in Italian side Sampdoria who'd been relegated from Serie A. They're currently 8th in the second tier standings, occupying the final play-off place but are unlikely to win promotion. Radrizzani was also present at Leeds' recent FA Cup clash with Chelsea.
2. Director of football - Victor Orta
A controversial figure at Leeds who was not shy of making his feelings known, Orta landed at former employers Sevilla as the Spanish club's sporting director, but has been on something of a hiring and firing spree. He first sacked Jose Luis Mendilibar, appointing Diego Alonso, but then fired the Uruguayan in favour of Quique Sanchez Flores who remains in charge. Sevilla are 13th in LaLiga.
3. Chief executive - Angus Kinnear
The former Arsenal and West Ham employee retained his position following the 49ers' takeover and remains in post as Leeds' chief exec.
4. Massimo Marinelli - board of directors
One of Radrizzani's compatriots and board members, Marinelli was recently back at Elland Road in the directors' box for a game. Little is known about his other business outside of football since resigning from the board.
5. Head coach - Jesse Marsch
The American is yet to take on a managerial role since leaving Elland Road but has done plenty of punditry work in the interim, appearing on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football and TNT Sports' coverage of the Champions League. He has also emigrated from Harrogate to Italy after initially remaining in the region since losing the Leeds job.
6. Head coach - Javi Gracia
Gracia was relieved of his duties at Leeds after just three wins in two months and has not taken another job since. He has offered interviews to The Athletic and Spanish newspapers since his dismissal, though, and says he keeps a keen eye on the Premier League.
