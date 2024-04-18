2 . Director of football - Victor Orta

A controversial figure at Leeds who was not shy of making his feelings known, Orta landed at former employers Sevilla as the Spanish club's sporting director, but has been on something of a hiring and firing spree. He first sacked Jose Luis Mendilibar, appointing Diego Alonso, but then fired the Uruguayan in favour of Quique Sanchez Flores who remains in charge. Sevilla are 13th in LaLiga.