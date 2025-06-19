Leeds United attacker set for England meeting after international development
Leeds United attacker Mateo Joseph is set for an England youngsters meeting after developments on the international front.
Joseph is part of the Spain under-21s squad competing at the under-21s European Championships in Slovakia in which Spain sealed progression to the quarter-finals as Group A winners.
Italy’s under-21s, featuring another Whites attacker in Willy Gnonto, finished second in Group A on goal difference but also progressed to the last eight as runners-up.
Wednesday evening then saw Groups B and D draw to a conclusion as England’s under-21s faced Germany in their final game of the group stages.
England needed to beat the Germans to win the group but Lee Carsley’s side fell to a 2-1 defeat which led to them finishing second, leading to a last eight clash against Spain.
Upon his meeting with England, Joseph will likely face two former Whites men in Archie Gray and Charlie Cresswell who are both part of the Young Lions squad.
The Spain v England clash will be the competition’s second quarter final, taking place on Saturday evening in an 8pm kick-off in Trnava.