Mateo Joseph was involved in a personal rollercoaster ride for Spain’s under-21s.

Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph has issued a one-word verdict following a personal rollercoaster ride on international duty featuring a penalty miss and booking but ultimately success.

Whites forward Joseph is part of the Spain under-21s squad competing at the under-21s European Championships in Slovakia and the 21-year-old was again selected to lead the line in Saturday evening’s second group stage game against Romania in Bratislava.

After Romania had taken an early lead, Joseph was presented with a golden chance to fire Spain ahead as he stepped up to take a 26th-minute penalty but the Whites man sent his spot kick wide of the right hand post.

Huge turning point

As part of a frustrating evening, the Leeds attacker was eventually substituted in the 74th minute with his side still 1-0 down and seemingly heading for defeat. Yet a straight red card for Romania’s Vladislav Blanuta six minutes from time proved a huge turning point as Spain went on to net twice in the final five minutes to secure a 2-1 success.

Joseph was booked on the bench for his celebrations of the winning goal but the Leeds striker and his side are ultimately now safely through to the quarter-finals and the 21-year-old has saluted the “family” togetherness of his group.

Taking to his Instagram page, Joseph posted a photograph of Fernandez celebrating the winning goal together with the word: “Familia” along with two red hearts.