June’s World Cup qualifiers are done with but Leeds United men are still on international duty and one might not be done until mid-July.

Five of those players in captain Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Dan James, Joe Rodon and Charlie Crew linked up with the Wales squad for World Cup qualifiers which are now done with, at least until September.

Ilia Gruev (Bulgaria), Max Wober (Austria) and Isaac Schmidt (Switzerland) were also away with their countries for European games but can now finally enjoy their summer breaks.

But Mateo Joseph (Spain under-21s) and Willy Gnonto (Italy under-21s) have only just started their bids for glory at the Under-21s European Championships held in Slovakia, a competition which runs until Saturday, June 28 - the date of the final - should they get that far.

Another Whites man might even find himself playing into the following month - Brenden Aaronson away with the USA squad competing at the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup which is being held in Canada and the United States.

The final - should Aaronson and the US get that far - takes place on Sunday, July 6.

It’s now been nearly six weeks since the end of the Championship season yet Leeds men aren’t done yet. Here, we run through which Whites players are still away, when they play in chronological order and how to watch.

Junior Firpo was also away with the Dominican Republic but withdrew due to injury.

Mateo Joseph (Spain under-21s) Saturday, June 14 (6pm): UEFA Under-21s Euros (Group A) - Spain v Romania. Live on 4seven.

Willy Gnonto (Italy under-21s) Saturday, June 14 (9pm): UEFA Under-21s Euros (Group A) - Slovakia v Italy. Live on Channel 4 Sport YouTube.

Brenden Aaronson (USA) Sunday, June 15 (11pm): Concacaf Gold Cup (Group D) - USA v Trinidad and Tobago. Live on Premier Sports 2.

Mateo Joseph (Spain under-21s) Tuesday, June 17 (9pm): UEFA Under-21s Euros (Group A) - Spain v Italy. Live on 4seven.

Willy Gnonto (Italy under-21s) Tuesday, June 17 (9pm): UEFA Under-21s Euros (Group A) - Spain v Italy. Live on 4seven.