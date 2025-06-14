Leeds United's Mateo Joseph given new chance to shine as decision taken with striker on international duty
Young Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph has been given a fresh chance to shine with a decision taken upon the Whites forward being on international duty.
Joseph - the subject of more reported interest from Real Betis - is part of the Spain under-21s squad competing at this summer’s under-21s Euros held in Slovakia.
The 21-year-old started Wednesday’s group stages opener against the hosts in which he bagged the second goal of the game as part of a last-gasp 3-2 success for his side.
Central role given to Leeds attacker
Joseph was taken off after 66 minutes of the contest but now bags his second start of the competition in Saturday evening’s second group stage game against Romania for which he lines up in the centre forward role.
The 5pm kick-off is being covered by 4Seven.
