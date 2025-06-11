Leeds United defender Junior Firpo is reportedly the subject of an official contract proposal from Real Betis.

According to transfers journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Betis have formally tabled terms for Firpo's return to Estadio Benito Villamarin with a view to securing the out-of-contract defender on a free transfer.

Firpo has spent the past four seasons at Leeds and over the past 18 months become a darling of Whites' supporters through his attacking displays from full-back.

The 28-year-old's Elland Road stay is due to come to an end this month while Leeds believe a decision on the player's future is firmly with Firpo and his representatives after tabling an offer of their own.

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth wrote earlier this month: "The YEP understands an offer was tabled with terms that would represent an uplift on what he earned as a Championship player following the 2023 relegation but a reduction on the wage he enjoyed when he first arrived from Camp Nou in 2021."

The Dominican Republic international has been the subject of reported interest from the likes of AC Milan, Olympique Lyonnais and Betis, however, Romano's latest report is the first indication of a rival offer being put to Firpo.

"Junior Firpo has received formal proposal from Real Betis to re-join the club," he wrote on social media platform X.

"Negotiations underway to anticipate other clubs as he’s ahead of Alex Moreno in the race to become new Betis LB as Firpo’s available as free agent."

Firpo recently withdrew from international selection due to 'minor discomfort' missing the Dominican Republic's World Cup qualifiers against Guatemala and Dominica. He is listed in the squad list to face Mexico, Costa Rica and Suriname at the Concacaf Gold Cup later this week.