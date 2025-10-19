Loaned out Leeds United attackers made big impacts over the course of the weekend.

Leeds United attackers Mateo Joseph and Joe Gelhardt both made big impacts among Whites players in action in the first weekend after the international break.

Leeds have seven players out on loan including three attackers, two of whom got themselves on the scoresheet in wins for their current clubs.

Mateo Joseph joined RCD Mallorca on a season-long loan in August and the 21-year-old striker was named on the bench for Saturday’s La Liga clash at Sevilla.

Joseph, though, was brought on with his side 1-0 down in the 62nd minute and the Leeds loanee netted a quickfire brace as Mallorca fought back to claim a 3-1 victory.

Joseph has now bagged two goals and two assists from his eight outings so far for Mallorca and he wasn’t the only Leeds loanee on the scoresheet at the weekend.

Joe Gelhardt re-joined Hull City on a season-long loan in August and the 23-year-old was handed his eighth league start of the season in Saturday’s Championship clash at Birmingham City.

The Leeds loanee played the full duration of the game and netted what proved the winning goal in the 93rd minute, his strike putting Hull 3-1 up before Birmingham hit back with a 96th-minute Jay Stansfield penalty but in a 3-2 defeat. Gelhardt has now bagged three goals in first ten league outings of the campaign.

Largie Ramazani, another Whites attacker out on loan, faces a Monday night clash with Valencia at Alaves.

Defenders Max Wober and Isaac Schmidt are both on loan at Werder Bremen but both out injured.

Young midfielder Charlie Crew was an unused substitute for Doncaster Rovers in their 2-1 defeat against League Two visitors Northampton Town.