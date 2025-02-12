The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from another Leeds United romp, this time at Watford.

Championship leaders Leeds United recorded another handsome victory with a 4-0 romp at Tuesday night’s hosts Watford, meaning good days quite literally all round for Whites men. Here’s the YEP’s take and off-camera moment on another match to savour for Daniel Farke’s Whites at Vicarage Road.

Good day

Leeds United

Yes you could single out Joe Rodon and Daniel James for continuing their recent run of incredible form but this was a team performance capped by a beautiful team goal. The fourth sparked joyous celebrations for the Whites players as they recognised just how well they'd played to put the ball in the net. Since the bore draw at Burnley the response from Leeds has been remarkable and drawn this team even closer to its fanbase. This was another good day for all concerned.

Bad day

Edo Kayembe

He must have wanted the ground to swallow him up after passing the ball straight to James, but it didn't. He stayed topside of the turf and then passed the ball straight out for a Leeds corner. It was a horror show for the Watford man.

Tom Cleverley

The Hornest boss came in for praise from Daniel Farke for what he's doing at Watford but they're in a tough moment and coming up against Leeds right now was not what the doctor ordered. The set-up of the team did not look right at all as Leeds tore through them on the counter, but even with players back defending they were cut open.

Off-camera moments

A radio journalist shouting to get the attention of 'Jamie' Pollock only for his son and Watford player Mattie to turn round and deliver a correction. The same journalist found himself behind a wall built of Leeds staff when he tried to approach his good friend Ethan Ampadu.

Watford mascot Harry Hornet mimicking the Leeds United stretches as Chris Domogalla put the players through their paces. The giant insect positioned himself, unseen, behind Josuha Guilavogui and Isaac Schmidt to take part in the Whites' warm-up.

Daniel James getting some painkillers from one of the Leeds medical staff during the warm-up. The Welshman was one of those who picked up a knock at Coventry and sat out the FA Cup game as a precaution.

Captain Ethan Ampadu hyping up the starting outfield players as they began the possession game towards the end of their warm-up.

Harry the Hornet taking 10-year-old Leeds mascot Mason down to the away end so he could milk some applause and do the Leeds salute.

Junior Firpo and Manor Solomon disagreeing over the winger's choice of action after he ignored the overlapping full-back in favour of a shot that didn't make it to goal. They hugged and made up in delight after Solomon's goal.

Joe Rodon telling his team-mates to concentrate after scoring the opener.

Firpo and Ilia Gruev high fiving after the latter produced two lovely bits of skill to help Leeds escape pressure on the left flank and subsequently attack through the middle.

Firpo pointing at Illan Meslier and applauding the keeper after his long ball for Piroe, under pressure, allowed Leeds to challenge for the second ball through Aaronson. And from that territory and possession they won a throw. And from that throw they scored. Lots happened between Meslier's pass and the goal but that's where it all stemmed from and Firpo made that point.

Solomon arriving on the pitch a little late for the second half.

Joe Rodon giving it full beans during the celebration of the fourth goal. The players looked especially pleased for Ao Tanaka and his role in the build-up.

Farke ushering all the staff to join the players in applauding the travelling fans.

Dan James having to be shoved forward by Ethan Ampadu to do the wave with the away end. Farke then indicated that the whole team and assembled staff should join hands to do a wave in what felt like a symbolic recognition of what a good moment the club are in and how important it is to celebrate that.

Farke then had his own moment with the fans.Solomon giving his shirt to a youngster in the home end - which did house some Leeds fans - and posing for a picture, leaving the young fan beaming.