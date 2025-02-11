Championship frontrunners Leeds had the chance to create new big gaps to their promotion rivals at Watford.

Leeds United took another huge step forward in their Championship promotion quest as an impressive 4-0 romp at Tuesday night’s hosts Watford opened new gaps at the top of the division.

Victory for Daniel Farke's side re-established a five-point advantage back to second-placed Sheffield United but also built a new eight-point cushion in the automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley, albeit the Blades and Clarets have a game in hand.

Leeds went ahead in the 20th through Daniel James who took advantage of a terrible back pass from Edo Kayembe and James doubled the Whites advantage when finishing off a clinical counter eight minutes later.

A deflected Manor Solomon strike then put Leeds 3-0 up by the interval and a fourth goal arrived just after the hour mark through Joel Piroe after fantastic work from Ao Tanaka who ran in a circle to skin Tom Ince on the edge of the box.

The Whites then threatened to bag a fifth but four proved more than enough as part of a night in which Farke’s Whites recorded a sixth Championship clean sheet in a row, taking their incredible goal difference to plus 47.

Excluding added time, the Whites have now gone 549 minutes without conceding a league goal - well over nine hours of Championship football.

Leeds fashioned a chance after just 30 seconds as a cross from Brenden Aaronson was cleared in a promising position to Joel Piroe who was unable to convert and saw his shot deflected over the bar.

Another chance then presented itself as a Junior Firpo cut the ball back to Manor Solomon who was unable to get a shot away and Watford cleared.

But Leeds then survived Watford appeals for a penalty as the ball struck Ethan Ampadu's hand as he looked to clear a cross, the ball then falling to Imran Louza whose shot was deflected behind for a corner.

The Hornets again threatened from the corner as the ball fell to Edo Kayembe whose effort was also deflected wide.

Back came Leeds and a cleared Solomon cross dropped to Piroe who saw another effort deflected behind.

Watford survived the corner but Piroe then squandered a fine chance a few minutes later after being played in by Brenden Aaronson on the counter only to fire a weak shot straight at Watford keeper Egil Selvik.

The Hornets then survived a huge scramble in the box as several shots from Jayden Bogle and Aaronson were blocked.

Leeds, though, were getting well on top and the Whites went ahead with 20 minutes on the clock through Dan James who took full advantage of an awful pass from Kayembe.

Deep in his own half, the Watford player's pass back towards goal played in James who was left one on one with Selvik and the winger applied a cool and calm finish to put his side ahead.

A few minutes later, a lovely free-kick from Ilia Gruev bounced through the Watford box back to keeper Selvik and a heavy touch from Aaronson put paid to another opportunity in the Hornets area moments later.

But the Whites were threatening to bag a second and that second goal arrived in the 29th minute as James doubled his and United's tally from a rapid counter.

Watford got themselves to the edge of the Leeds box but Ethan Ampadu's clearance set up a Whites break and Piroe's superb through ball played in James who again finished clinically one on one.

Watford looked to respond and Moussa Sissoko was played in down the right of the Leeds box but Illan Meslier raced out to produce a strong save.

Instead, this got even worse for the Hornets in the 35th minute when Manor Solomon darted inside and let fly with a low shot that took a big deflection en route to beating keeper Selvik into the bottom right corner.

James, meanwhile, was already on a hat-trick which suddenly looked on as he darted into the area down the right but his low shot was blocked by Mattie Pollock.

With keeper Selvik off his line, James then went for goal from just inside his own half from another Leeds break and his audacious attempt went very close to finding the back of the net, the ball trickling just wide of the right hand post.

In two minutes of added time, Leeds finished the half on the hunt for a fourth goal but Watford were spared of any further pain as the whistle went with Daniel Farke's side 3-0 to the good.

Watford improved slightly after the break and a decent attempt from Ryan Andrews flew wide although Meslier looked to have it covered.

Leeds, though, were quickly in again through Firpo whose cross would have picked out Firpo but for a crucial last ditch clearance from Pollock.

Yet Leeds bagged a fourth goal just after the hour mark through Piroe after incredible play from Ao Tanaka on the edge of the box.

United's Japanese international star turned 360 on the edge of the area before slipping in Solomon who squared the ball to Piroe who put in some nifty footwork before coolly slotting home.

Piroe then very quickly had the chance to bag another after being played in again by Solomon but keeper Selvik was just able to save at his near post.

Still seeking to complete his hat-trick, James curled an attempt narrowly wide after a lovely backheel from Aaronson before Tanaka fired just wide as Leeds swarmed around the Hornets box.

As the clock hit the 82 minute marker, substitute Willy Gnonto was inches away from latching on to a lovely Ampadu through ball.

Seeking a sixth clean sheet in succession, Leeds were then saved the frame of the goal a few minutes later as fine strike from Giorgi Chakvetadze crashed back off the crossbar.

As part of a spirited late Watford response, another decent effort from Louza produced another good save from Meslier who tipped his rising shot over the bar.

But the mean Leeds back line would not be breached and the four goals at the other end ensured a massive fresh boost as the Whites moved five points clear in pole position with a lovely eight point cushion in the autos.

Leeds United v Watford: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu (Struijk 87), Firpo, Gruev, Tanaka (Rothwell 81), James (Gnonto 76), Solomon (Ramazani 76), Aaronson, Piroe (Joseph 81). Subs not used: Darlow, Byram, Schmidt, Guilavogui.