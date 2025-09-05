The much-loved former Leeds United boss will be heading to the USA, Canada and Mexico next summer.

Marcelo Bielsa will be heading to a third World Cup with a third nation and in a third different continent next summer after securing Uruguay’s place in the finals.

The much-loved former Leeds United boss has overseen a successful 2026 World Cup qualification campaign with Uruguay, who he took charge of in 2023, with a 3-0 win over Peru in the early hours of this morning enough to guarantee qualification. Goals from Rodrigo Aguirre, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, and Federico Viñas secured the decisive three points in front of 60,000 fans at the Estadio Centenario.

The South American qualification process, run by governing body CONMEBOL, is slightly different than in Europe with a 10-team league and home-and-away format. Uruguay have played 17 of their 18 fixtures and victory over Peru opened up a nine-point gap on Venezuela, who currently occupy the play-off spot.

All South American qualification spots have now been confirmed, with Uruguay joining Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia and Paraguay in heading to next summer’s tournament. And in guiding his side to the finals, Bielsa looks set for another shot at international glory.

The 2026 World Cup will be held across the USA, Canada and Mexico, with Bielsa set to be involved in a third edition of the major tournament as a manager. He previously led his home county Argentina to the 2002 edition in Japan and also guided Chile to the 2010 finals in South Africa.

Those two previous attempts ended in somewhat different ways, with Argentina in 2002 the former Leeds manager’s best shot at claiming the trophy but ending in disaster. Bielsa’s home nation were among the early favourites but took just four points from three games, missing out on the knockout stages as Sweden and England made it through.

Marcelo Bielsa aiming for World Cup glory at the third attempt

With Chile, Bielsa flew to a World Cup with fewer expectations and appeared to thrive, guiding the South American side to six points from three games and qualification for the last-16. A difficult draw saw them go up against Brazil and lose 3-0, but with their reputation very much intact.

Next summer’s tournament will be more akin to that 2010 stint, with Uruguay dangerous on their day but not considered among the early favourites, having finished behind Argentina and Brazil in South American qualifying. Bielsa has overseen victories over both since taking charge, however.

Leeds fans will no doubt have a keen eye on Uruguay’s prospects next summer, with hope their much-loved former manager can receive recognition on the world stage. Bielsa has had a huge influence on the club’s he’s managed over a long career but silverware has often been elusive, with a 2019/20 Championship title win his only major club-level honour this century.

A host of current Leeds players will be hoping to join Bielsa and Uruguay at the tournament, including Welsh internationals Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow and Dan James. The latter pair featured yesterday as Craig Bellamy’s side kicked off their qualification campaign with a 1-0 win over Kazakhstan.