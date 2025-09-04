A Leeds United pair have helped their country to an important international success.

Leeds United pair Karl Darlow and Dan James have helped Wales to an important international success with a moment of Darlow magic key to the success.

Darlow, James, Joe Rodon and youngster Charlie Crew were all named in boss Craig Bellamy’s squad for the two September internationals of a World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan and friendly versus Canada.

Rodon, though, was then withdrawn from the squad, joining Leeds team mate Ethan Ampadu in missing out as Ampadu recovers from an MCL injury.

Though no reason was given for Rodon's exit, the YEP understands that he is expected to be fine to face Fulham on the other side of the international break.

Rodon was involved in a heavy mid-air collision during Saturday's game after winning a header and being caught by Will Osula.

With Ampadu and Rodon missing for Wales, back-up Whites keeper Darlow was the only Leeds player selected to start Thursday afternoon’s World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan for which James and Crew were named on the bench.

Deadline day Whites target Harry Wilson was also handed a start and Wilson’s free-kick led to Kieffer Moore putting the Dragons ahead with 24 minutes on the clock.

A fantastic save

Kazakhstan, though, often caused a threat themselves and a fantastic save from Darlow prevented the home side’s Galymzhan Kenzhebek from drawing his side level seven minutes after the break.

The Kazakhstan star seized upon an error from Neco Williams on the edge of the box and let fly with a dipping effort that was heading into the roof of the net until a fingertip save from Darlow tipped the effort on to the bar and over.

Thirteen minutes later, Leeds teammate James was finally introduced along with Mark Harris as Moore and Brennan Johnson were taken off.

Playing on the right wing, the pace of James began to cause problems and the Leeds man helped Darlow out at the other end of the pitch, the Leeds keeper getting away with a loose touch and the pace of James ultimately leading to the moment resulting in a Wales counter attack.

Ten minutes later, Darlow made another smart save, this time keeping out a firm drive from Maksim Samordov at his near post.

Game ends with very nervy moment for Darlow and Wales

Wales then finished strongly, Wilson going close to doubling the Dragons lead although substitute Islam Chesnokov blasted a rasping effort over the bar with six minutes left with Darlow seemingly beaten.

As part of a frantic finish, a Kazakhstan free header was then sent over but Darlow made another important intervention in the second minute of added time as he safely gathered a dangerous Bagdat Kairov cross in a packed box.

Moments later, James worked his way into the Kazakhstan box before squaring to Wilson who fired wide.

But the game ended with one huge chance for the hosts who were presented with a free-kick on the edge of the box which Serikzhan Muzhikov sent against the crossbar and over.