Wolves handed relegation battle boost as Leeds United decision overturned by FA

One of the decisions taken during Leeds United’s huge win over relegation rivals Wolves has now been overturned.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 21st Mar 2023, 18:33 GMT- 1 min read

The FA have now made a decision on Wolves’ appeal over one of the red cards handed out during the weekend’s clash at Molineux.

Leeds United claimed a huge win over their relegation rivals, winning 4-2, and they were helped by one red card, in particular, with Jonny Otto receiving his marching orders for a nasty challenge on Luke Ayling.

Wolves were never likely to get far with an appeal over that challenge, but they have successfully appealed a red card that was given to Matheus Nunes. The dismissal didn’t significantly impact the game, with Nunes a substitute at the time.

Nunes was outraged after he - and many Wolves stars - felt Adama Traore was pulled back in the lead up to Leeds’ last goal, scored by Rodrigo Moreno. He received a red card for his complaints, but the Midlands club have appealed the decision, and their efforts have proven successful.

An FA statement read: “Matheus Nunes will be available for the next three Wolverhampton Wanderers games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal. The midfield was sent off for violent conduct during the club’s Premier League game against Leeds United on Saturday 18 March.”

The decision will be a huge boost for Wolves as they go up against Leeds in the relegation battle, with the two clubs separated by just one point after Saturday’s result.

