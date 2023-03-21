The FA have now made a decision on Wolves’ appeal over one of the red cards handed out during the weekend’s clash at Molineux.

Leeds United claimed a huge win over their relegation rivals, winning 4-2, and they were helped by one red card, in particular, with Jonny Otto receiving his marching orders for a nasty challenge on Luke Ayling.

Wolves were never likely to get far with an appeal over that challenge, but they have successfully appealed a red card that was given to Matheus Nunes. The dismissal didn’t significantly impact the game, with Nunes a substitute at the time.

Nunes was outraged after he - and many Wolves stars - felt Adama Traore was pulled back in the lead up to Leeds’ last goal, scored by Rodrigo Moreno. He received a red card for his complaints, but the Midlands club have appealed the decision, and their efforts have proven successful.

An FA statement read: “Matheus Nunes will be available for the next three Wolverhampton Wanderers games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal. The midfield was sent off for violent conduct during the club’s Premier League game against Leeds United on Saturday 18 March.”

