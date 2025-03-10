The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Leeds United’s 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth.

Leeds United lost the physical battle and the match at Portsmouth as they were reeled back in by Sheffield United.

The Blades' win over Preston North End, coupled with Leeds' defeat at Fratton Park, left the top two level on points. If Burnley and the Blades are to win their games on Tuesday night, Leeds could now find themselves third before they play again at Elland Road on Wednesday night. Here's the YEP take from the south coast.

Good day

Nicolas Schmid

The Portsmouth keeper made two huge saves from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo and then flung himself through the air to palm out Sam Byram's late header. He got a little luck too when his crossbar denied Firpo but it was a match-winning performance from the stopper.

Bad day

The Leeds United midfield

It was a collective failure to match Portsmouth's aggression that allowed the home side to play with such freedom and confidence. Brenden Aaronson looked seriously outmatched, Ao Tanaka was sluggish from the outset and Ilia Gruev didn't make himself a factor.

Daniel Farke

Not making any changes until after the goal was not a great look, because it felt like it was coming for a little while before it did. The German talked about Portsmouth's aggression before the game but Leeds did not start like a team ready to combat it.

Joel Piroe

So clinical on so many occasions, you would have put your mortgage on him to score both of those chances and you'd have twice lost your house.

Off-camera

Josuha Guilavogui and Brenden Aaronson among the several Leeds players who high-fived a young away fan in a wheelchair at the players' entrance. Dan James stopped to sign autographs for youngsters.

Daniel Farke and John Mousinho having a quick moment before the Leeds boss did his pre-game media duties.

Karl Darlow and Alex Cairns having a quick chat with Stuart Dallas before beginning their warm-up routine.

Pascal Struijk leading the players out for the warm-up and running into the wrong half of the pitch before Alex Cairns redirected them.

Coach Christopher John pulling Ilia Gruev aside for a quick chat before the warm-up began.

The Leeds United mascot joining in a kickabout with his Pompey counterparts while the two teams warmed up.

Illan Meslier taking a chance during a break in play to offer Ilia Gruev some advice as Leeds struggled to get going in the first half.

Farke losing his cool with the officials as referee Rob Jones failed to show a yellow card to Ogilvie for his lunge at Illan Meslier.

Joe Rodon sending an expletive into the air in disgust as he headed for the tunnel after a lacklustre first half from Leeds.

Farke consoling his players at full-time as Gruev gave Mateo Joseph a pep talk during the long walk back to the tunnel.