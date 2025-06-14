Leeds United loan star Manor Solomon plan as new Tottenham boss Thomas Frank issues verdict

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 14th Jun 2025, 13:43 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2025, 14:04 BST

A big update has emerged on the future of ex-Leeds loan star Manor Solomon.

New Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has reportedly delivered his verdict on former Leeds United loan star Manor Solomon’s immediate future.

Israel international winger Solomon joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Spurs last summer and the 25-year-old went on to dazzle for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Solomon has made just six appearances for Tottenham whom he last played for in September 2023 but the club now have a new manager upon ex-Brentford boss Frank replacing the sacked Ange Postecoglou.

“Likes what he sees”...

Reports earlier this summer before Postecoglou was axed suggested Tottenham intended to give Solomon another chance and a fresh report now claims that Frank “likes what he sees” and wants Solomon involved in pre-season training.

The winger still has three more years on his Tottenham deal which expires in the summer of 2028.

Taking to social media platform X, journalist Sacha Tavolieri wrote: “Manor Solomon is going to start pre-season with Tottenham. Thomas Frank likes what he sees and wants to check him out in training. Currently the plan is that Manor’s staying and playing for Tottenham this season.”

