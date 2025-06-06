Chance offered as Tottenham reportedly make big decision on ex-Leeds United loan star Manor Solomon future
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly taken a big decision on former Leeds United loan star Manor Solomon’s future.
Israel international winger Solomon joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Spurs last summer and the 25-year-old went on to dazzle for Daniel Farke’s Whites.
Solomon has made just six appearances for Tottenham whom he last played for in September 2023 but Spurs are reportedly set to give him another chance according to a report from The Sun.
The report claims that Spurs are ready to bring Solomon back to the group come pre-season with the ambition of keeping him in North London.
The winger still has three more years on his Tottenham deal which expires in the summer of 2028.
