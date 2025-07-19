Leeds United face Manchester United in their first pre-season friendly at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm today.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bookies have delivered their verdict on Leeds United’s first pre-season friendly against Manchester United, highlighting a particular Whites concern.

The Whites and Red Devils will lock horns in a 2pm kick-off at Sweden’s national stadium of the Strawberry Arena today and the bookies firmly expect a victory for Ruben Amorim’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite last season’s woeful league efforts, the Red Devils are odds on favourites across the board in being no bigger than 4-5 but as short as 8-11 with some firms.

Newly-promoted Leeds are far from written off in being priced up as 3-1 shots but with some firms going as short as 5-2. The draw, seemingly unfancied, can be backed at 10-3.

Concern from the bookies over a key area

But Whites concern from the bookies over a key area is highlighted in the first scorer betting for which Manchester United have the first five players in the betting.

New £62.5m signing Matheus Cunha just about heads the betting at 6-1 although Rasmus Hojlund is the same price with some firms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amad Diallio and Joshua Zirkzee are next at 13-2, followed by Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes at 7s.

Only then is the first Leeds player introduced in Joel Piroe at 8s. Patrick Bamford - who is understood to be missing - is next at 9s - followed by Mateo Joseph (also 9s), Lukas Nmecha (10s) and Dan James (11s).