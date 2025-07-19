Key area Leeds United worry as Whites vs Manchester United prediction is made with £62.5m man call
The bookies have delivered their verdict on Leeds United’s first pre-season friendly against Manchester United, highlighting a particular Whites concern.
The Whites and Red Devils will lock horns in a 2pm kick-off at Sweden’s national stadium of the Strawberry Arena today and the bookies firmly expect a victory for Ruben Amorim’s side.
Despite last season’s woeful league efforts, the Red Devils are odds on favourites across the board in being no bigger than 4-5 but as short as 8-11 with some firms.
Newly-promoted Leeds are far from written off in being priced up as 3-1 shots but with some firms going as short as 5-2. The draw, seemingly unfancied, can be backed at 10-3.
Concern from the bookies over a key area
But Whites concern from the bookies over a key area is highlighted in the first scorer betting for which Manchester United have the first five players in the betting.
New £62.5m signing Matheus Cunha just about heads the betting at 6-1 although Rasmus Hojlund is the same price with some firms.
Amad Diallio and Joshua Zirkzee are next at 13-2, followed by Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes at 7s.
Only then is the first Leeds player introduced in Joel Piroe at 8s. Patrick Bamford - who is understood to be missing - is next at 9s - followed by Mateo Joseph (also 9s), Lukas Nmecha (10s) and Dan James (11s).
