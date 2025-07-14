Leeds United face arch rivals Manchester United in Stockholm next weekend in their first pre-season friendly - and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

The Whites and Red Devils are set to meet for a second friendly in the space of two years when locking horns next Saturday afternoon in a 3pm kick-off at Sweden’s Strawberry Arena national stadium.

The two clubs also met in a pre-season friendly in Oslo back in July 2023 as Leeds prepared for life back in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League.

Two years on, the Roses rivals will meet again but with Leeds back as a Premier League side following their promotion as Championship champions.

Several Premier League sides have already taken in their first pre-season friendlies but next weekend’s game marks the first friendly of the summer for both the Whites and Red Devils.

Leeds - whose players returned to training last Monday - have so far made four new signings and this is the XI that we think will start out against the Red Devils.

1 . GK: Karl Darlow It's a bit of a guessing game on the goalkeeper front between Karl Darlow and Illan Meslier but Darlow ended the 2024-25 season as first choice keeper so would be the percentage call to get the nod again assuming boss Daniel Farke goes as close to full strength as possible.

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Clear first choice right back and there appears no reason why he won't start. Sam Byram or new signing Sebastiaan Bornauw the main alternatives.

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Similar comments to Bogle on the centre-back front although Rodon has had extra load representing Wales this summer so it wouldn't be the biggest surprise to see him on the bench. Starts if Farke goes as close to full strength as possible though.

4 . CB: Jaka Bijol There's a general feeling that £15m new boy Bijol and Rodon might be the new first choice centre-back pairing and we might well see that from the start next weekend. Appears no reason why not. The first of two debuts. Fellow new boy Bornauw and Struijk the chief alternatives.

5 . LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson Another new boy, the £10m new recruit from Lille and new first choice left back. As the club's newest signing, Gudmundsson might be given a bit more time to settle but he'll already have been in for a week and a half so might well go straight into the side. Sam Byram at left back is an alternative, as is Isaac Schmidt or even Pascal Struijk. The second of two debuts.