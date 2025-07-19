Is Leeds United v Manchester United on TV? Coverage details of pre-season friendly in Stockholm

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 19th Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
Leeds take in their first pre-season friendly against arch rivals Manchester United today.

Leeds United face Manchester United in a pre-season friendly in Stockholm today - but what are the coverage details?

Daniel Farke’s Whites and Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils will lock horns in a 2pm kick-off at Sweden’s national stadium the Strawberry Arena in what represents the first friendly of the summer for both clubs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fixture is not being televised on mainstream channels but Leeds United’s LUTV and Manchester United’s MUTV are both broadcasting the game live with a one-off charge.

A one-off charge to watch the game

On LUTV, a one-off match pass to watch the game is being charged at £4.99.

Tom Hill will be joined by Tony Dorigo on commentary for the friendly and the Match Passes can be purchased at the link HERE

The Match Pass for the game is a one-off, non-recurring payment.

MUTV subscribers, meanwhile, can watch the game live via the linear TV channel, ManUtd.com or in the United App.

A subscription to MUTV costs £29.99 a year to obtain 24/7 access.

Related topics:Manchester UnitedDaniel FarkeRuben Amorim

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice