Is Leeds United v Manchester United on TV? Coverage details of pre-season friendly in Stockholm
Leeds United face Manchester United in a pre-season friendly in Stockholm today - but what are the coverage details?
Daniel Farke’s Whites and Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils will lock horns in a 2pm kick-off at Sweden’s national stadium the Strawberry Arena in what represents the first friendly of the summer for both clubs.
The fixture is not being televised on mainstream channels but Leeds United’s LUTV and Manchester United’s MUTV are both broadcasting the game live with a one-off charge.
A one-off charge to watch the game
On LUTV, a one-off match pass to watch the game is being charged at £4.99.
Tom Hill will be joined by Tony Dorigo on commentary for the friendly and the Match Passes can be purchased at the link HERE
The Match Pass for the game is a one-off, non-recurring payment.
MUTV subscribers, meanwhile, can watch the game live via the linear TV channel, ManUtd.com or in the United App.
A subscription to MUTV costs £29.99 a year to obtain 24/7 access.
