Where Leeds United, Man Utd, Newcastle & rivals sit in top 50 European attendance table

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 10th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST

How Leeds United's average attendance compares to clubs in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1

Elland Road was rocking as Leeds United marked their return to the Premier League with a narrow home win against Everton.

In what was the final game of an eventful opening weekend of the new season, a late penalty from summer signing Lukas Nmecha was enough to help Daniel Farke’s side get their campaign off to a positive start and continue the momentum built up by last season’s Championship title win.

A first away day at Arsenal provided an eye-opener as the Whites suffered a heavy defeat at the Emirates Stadium - but the home faithful were at it once again seven days later as Farke’s men battled to a goalless draw in front of yet another impressive attendance.

But how does Leeds United’s average attendance from their first two games of the season compare to clubs across the Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga, the Bundesliga and Serie A?

2025/26 average attendance: 81,365

1. Borussia Dortmund

2025/26 average attendance: 81,365 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 75,011

2. AC Milan

2025/26 average attendance: 75,011 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 75,000

3. Bayern Munich

2025/26 average attendance: 75,000 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 71,564

4. Inter

2025/26 average attendance: 71,564 | AFP via Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 70,533

5. Real Madrid

2025/26 average attendance: 70,533 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 66,738

6. Manchester United

2025/26 average attendance: 66,738 | Manchester United via Getty Images

