Rasmus Kristensen has said AS Roma fans are on ‘another level’ to Leeds United supporters following his loan move to the Serie A club.

The Danish international is one of five players to have left Elland Road on loan this summer, with Max Wober expected to become the sixth Whites player to make a temporary switch following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Kristensen joined Leeds from Red Bull Salzburg for £10m last summer and made 30 appearances, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

He is now set to play under Premier League winning manager Jose Mourinho, and he feels the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid coach’s style will benefit him.

Speaking after a recent friendly game with Roma, Kristensen said: “Leeds fans are very warm and passionate, but Roma’s fanbase is on another level. Here the passion is different, so far I have only collected positive experiences, even just walking around the city I have found nice and kind people. It will be up to us to reciprocate this love through matches and good results,” said the Danish defender.

“Obviously I can cover multiple positions at the back. That will be up to Mourinho. I know that my preferred position is on the right wing, but can cover multiple roles.”

He continued: “Last season I scored three goals, but in the past I used to score even more as a defender. I am a player who always wants to help the team, clearly as a full back I have the opportunity to enter the box more often than a team that plays with a back four. Mourinho’s game is congenial to my characteristics, I’m a physical player and my goal is to score and create chances for others.”