Leeds United 'pattern' expected to continue but huge Whites joy in long run

Leeds take on Nottingham Forest at Burton Albion tonight in their penultimate pre-season friendly in which the Whites are still seeking a first win of the summer aside from the 9-1 thrashing of Barnsley played behind closed doors.

The Tykes triumph was sandwiched by 2-0 defeats against Manchester United in Oslo and Monaco in York and the bookmakers expect another Whites reverse against Premier League outfit Forest tonight.

Steve Cooper’s side are favourites with every firm and no bigger than 5-4 with Leeds available at a best-priced 9-4. Odds of 13-5 are available about the draw.

HUGE JOY: Predicted for Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, above, in the long run. Photo by Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Yet a massive Whites celebration is predicted in the long-run as the bookies expect Daniel Farke’s side to seal automatic promotion back to the Premier League next term.

Leicester City are expected to go up as champions in being clear 4-1 Championship market leaders but Leeds are forecast to finish in the runners-up spot in being 7-1 second favourites. Southampton are next at 8s, followed by Middlesbrough at 10s.