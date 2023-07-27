Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United 'pattern' expected to continue but huge Whites joy in long run

A current Leeds United pattern is expected to continue before huge Whites joy in the long run.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read

Leeds take on Nottingham Forest at Burton Albion tonight in their penultimate pre-season friendly in which the Whites are still seeking a first win of the summer aside from the 9-1 thrashing of Barnsley played behind closed doors.

The Tykes triumph was sandwiched by 2-0 defeats against Manchester United in Oslo and Monaco in York and the bookmakers expect another Whites reverse against Premier League outfit Forest tonight.

Steve Cooper’s side are favourites with every firm and no bigger than 5-4 with Leeds available at a best-priced 9-4. Odds of 13-5 are available about the draw.

HUGE JOY: Predicted for Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, above, in the long run. Photo by Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Yet a massive Whites celebration is predicted in the long-run as the bookies expect Daniel Farke’s side to seal automatic promotion back to the Premier League next term.

Leicester City are expected to go up as champions in being clear 4-1 Championship market leaders but Leeds are forecast to finish in the runners-up spot in being 7-1 second favourites. Southampton are next at 8s, followed by Middlesbrough at 10s.

There is then a big gap to Norwich City at 16-1 before Ipswich Town and Watford who are both 18s. Sunderland are 20s, followed by West Brom at 22s.

