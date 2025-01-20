Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United's attacking quality made the difference in a physical and at times frenetic Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday.

Manor Solomon opened the scoring in the third minute but it wasn't until the 88th minute that Leeds pulled away, Largie Ramazani uncorking a sweet strike from distance to make it 2-0. Deep in stoppage time Ramazani shot again and might have been celebrating a brace, but Ao Tanaka made sure with a lovely flick from right in front of keeper James Beadle.

Here's the YEP take.

Good day: Largie Ramazani. Daniel Farke always tells players that they need to take their chances, whether they're on for 90 minutes or just a few. Ramazani made a big difference with his contribution in a substitute cameo. The first strike was sweet and the second might even have been going in too, before Ao Tanaka's beautiful flick to make sure. A goal and an assist in 10 minutes. That's how to keep the pressure on a performing Manor Solomon.

Good day: Jayden Bogle. He was given the expected pantomime boos and stick from Sheffield Wednesday fans and produced the perfect response with his performance. He was lively, dangerous, energetic and physical when he had to be.

Good day: Leeds United fans. On edge for so much of the contest, showing their nerves with reactions to backward passes or players holding onto the ball a split second longer than they wanted, they were finally able to enjoy it in stoppage time with a scoreline that sent them to their Sunday roasts with smiling faces.

Bad day: Danny Rohl. The comments from his chairman in midweek did little to ease a tense manager-owner situation and though the Owls fans let him know they were behind him, this was not how he wanted to end the week. Wednesday gave a good account of themselves and he saw the performance as a huge step forward from the Hillsborough meeting, but the difference in quality eventually told.

Bad day: Dejphon Chansiri. Leaflets held up in protest at his ownership and chants against him, it was obvious where the visiting fanbase were placing their support and it wasn't in the owner's corner. And then he had to watch his team lose 3-0 to Yorkshire neighbours.

Off-camera

Wednesday fans outside the West Stand handing out leaflets in protest at owner Dejphon Chansiri, who was present at Elland Road. As the teams lined up they sang for him to get 'out of our club.'

Stuart Dallas getting a nice reception from the West Stand as he joined ITV pitchside for pre-game media duties. He gave supporters a wave as he headed back inside for studio with Chris Waddle, who received an ovation of his own from the Wednesday fans.

Tanaka staying out after his team-mates finished their warm-up so he could take a final shot from distance. It hit the corner flag. At the same time Mateo Joseph lined one up from halfway and it was trundling in until a ballboy stopped it on the line. Joseph expressed his astonishment to a grinning Willy Gnonto.

Daniel James taking off his jacket to give to mascot Darcy Bamford, who tragically lost her 10-year-old brother Jayden. Elland Road paid tribute to Jayden in the 10th minute with applause and then the South Stand sang his name, to the tune of Patrick Bamford's song.

The West Stand giving Illan Meslier a warm reception as he took his place between the posts. Farke putting his head in his hands and shaking his head in despair as a succession of free-kicks went against his side. A few minutes later he exploded with rage at the lack of free-kick for a Josh Windass handball.

Jayden Bogle earned light applause from someone in the Kop during the second half for successfully tying his bootlace, admittedly after a protracted period of time. The Wednesday fans singing 'die, die, piggy, piggy die' at former Sheffield United man Ethan Ampadu as he went to ground claiming a foul.

Willy Gnonto leaving the lap of honour to go and give Dallas a cuddle. The Northern Irishman was serenaded by West Stand fans as they began filing out of the stadium.