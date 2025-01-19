Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is well aware of Aston Villa boss Unai Emery’s recent comments about Emi Buendia.

Buendia was a transfer target for Leeds in the summer, thanks mostly to his successful time under Farke’s management at Norwich City where they celebrated a pair of Championship titles. Buendia was thought to be reluctant to drop down in the second tier again in the summer transfer window but since then has found little joy or gametime at Aston Villa.

Emery said earlier this weekend that he would not stand in Buendia’s way if he wanted to seek the chance to play more minutes elsewhere in a January loan move. “Always we are trying to improve the team,” he said. “The players who are here with us, always we are supporting them. He had last year a long injury but he started this year progressively getting better.

"He didn’t 100 per cent in the season until now. But now he is playing more minutes and helping the team. But maybe he can have the possibility to leave. For him, it could be something where he can play more, get more minutes, get confidence again and being comfortable playing again in the starting XI. Of course, now he is helping us and I am happy with his attitude."

Farke was asked about the comments following Leeds United’s 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road. The Whites’ current number 10 Brenden Aaronson hobbled off in injury time after taking a knock and will be assessed prior to the game against Norwich in midweek. Farke has made it clear that Leeds will look for chances to add quality in the January transfer window but he expects a quiet month.

His response to the Buendia question showed how keenly aware he is of the Argentinian’s situation but he stuck to his customary policy when it comes to discussing potential transfer activity.

“I never comment about players under contract for other teams,” he said. “I wouldn't expect another manager to make a comment about my players. If he's not in a white shirt or a yellow shirt we don't speak about them. We just speak about business when it's done. I think he just spoke in general about this, the door is perhaps open. I've also read the comments because I'm interested in football and also the Premier League. I think he just spoke in general and he has not said the door is open for Leeds United, he's said it's open for a loan.

“Obviously I've worked with Emi Buendia in former years, he was one of my best players, I really rate him but I don't comment on the situation of a player right now playing for a different side.”