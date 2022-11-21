Leeds United dealt blow as January exit for target is ‘impossible’.

Leeds United have a break from the Premier League whilst the World Cup takes centre stage. The Whites were beaten 4-3 last time out by Tottenham Hotspur.

Their next league game is on 28th December against Manchester City. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club....

Blow in pursuit of defender

Leeds have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund defender Raphaël Guerreiro. According to a report by German news outlet Bild, the Bundesliga side have no intention of letting him leave in the upcoming January transfer window and it will be ‘practically impossible’ to let him head out the exit door. Fellow top flight side West Ham have also been linked with a move for him.

His contract at Signal Iduna Park expires at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent in June 2023 as things stand. Dortmund still risk losing him for free next year if they don’t sell this winter or can agree new terms with him.

Stars gear up for World Cup bow

USA take on Wales this evening which means Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams are in line for some action in Qatar. The latter has been named captain and will be eager to lead his side to three points. Dan James, who is on loan from Leeds at Fulham, will be looking to say otherwise for Rob Page’s team.

Former Whites star Kalvin Phillips is in England’s squad as they kick-start their tournament this afternoon against Iran, although he faces a tough ask getting into the team.