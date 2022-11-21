Adams, still only 23, was handed the armband by head coach Gregg Berhalter ahead of his side’s World Cup opener today in Qatar and will become the youngest US captain at the tournament since 1950. He and his Leeds United team-mate Brenden Aaronson will take on fellow Whites man Daniel James and Wales at 7pm.

The New York native goes into the tournament with the well wishes of the decision makers at Elland Road, who have backed his appointment as national team captain through a statement from vice chairman Paraag Marathe.

The president of 49ers Enterprises said: “On behalf of all the Board of Directors at Leeds United, but especially those of us over in the US, we want to congratulate Tyler Adams on being named Captain of the USMNT for the 2022 World Cup. Serving as captain of any national team at any time and in any place, is a magnificent achievement and great privilege, but to wear the armband on the biggest stage is a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Marathe believes the midfielder has already shown why Leeds were happy to shell out around £20m to prise him from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the summer and has backed him to make a similar impact on the game’s biggest stage in Qatar.

"Tyler’s leadership and presence at Leeds since arriving here this summer have proven how much of a positive influence he is on and off the field for the team, and I have no doubt he will live up to expectations and do us proud throughout this World Cup,” said Marathe. “Good luck Tyler, we can’t wait to see what you do on the world stage.”