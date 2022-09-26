Leeds United will be itching to get back to Premier League action following the international break.

Jesse Marsch’s side haven’t played since their loss to Brentford on 3rd September. wThey take on Aston Villa at home this weekend.

Here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club...

Leeds ace’s role model

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is being linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 22-year-old stopper has been a hit at Elland Road since making the move to England back in 2019.

As detailed in a report by The Athletic, the Frenchman sees Hugo Lloris as his ‘role model and an inspiration’ amid links with an eventual switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to potentially follow in the footsteps of his idol.

Adams latest

Tyler Adams is currently on international duty with USA as they prepare for the World Cup this winter.

They lost to Japan last time out and face Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Adams has revealed the relentless nature of being on international duty, as per TJ Sports USA: “You can’t really take a break now. We probably have about three more days of training before the next game so we’ve got to lock in and stay focused because you don’t want to go into this last game on a bad note.

“You want to go in refreshed and revived and bring a lot of energy to that last game.”

Former defender linked with new job

Former Leeds United defender Jonathan Woodgate is being linked with the Huddersfield Town job.

The ex-AFC Bournemouth and Middlesbrough boss is currently out of work.