Leeds United handed Aston Villa fitness boost as PL rival ‘consider’ Elland Road raid

The wait for Leeds United to return to action is nearly over.

The Whites have not played a game since they lost to Brentford at the beginning of September, meaning that almost month will have passed by the time they face Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

But while on-field matters have been scarce, there is still plenty of news doing the rounds at Elland Road.

Check out today’s Leeds United headlines below...

Kristensen back in action

Rasmus Kristensen has returned to fitness after missing out on Leeds United’s last Premier League fixture.

The full-back did not feature when the Whites were beaten by Brentford over three weeks ago, but has recovered to play a part for Denmark in their international endeavours this month.

The defender has played in both UEFA Nations League fixtures contested by the Danes in September, including a 2-0 win over World Cup champions France.

Kristensen played 90 minutes before being brought off in the closing stages at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadion on Sunday night, earning a tenth cap for his country.

He also came on as a substitute in Denmark’s 2-1 defeat to Croatia last week.

Roca discusses Bayern impact

Summer signing Marc Roca has opened up on the impact that his time with Bayern Munich had on his physicality as a player.

The midfielder joined Leeds United from the German giants during preseason, and has adapted well to the rigours of the Premier League.

Speaking to the official Leeds United podcast, Roca suggested that his physical transformation at Bayern has played a big role in his combative style of play.

He said: “I think it helped me a lot.

“Because when I went to Germany I was like 74 kilos, now I’m like at 81 kilos. I started to doing a lot of strength training and I think it’s very important to go for every duel. For every match it’s very important to physically to be as fit as you can.

“And yes, for me it is an important part as well your physique.”

Tottenham eye Meslier

Tottenham are considering a move for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier as a replacement for current stopper Hugo Lloris, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic.

Spurs are understood to be planning for the future, with Lloris approaching his 36th birthday, and with his contract due to expire in 2024.

As such, Meslier has emerged as one possible candidate to succeed his compatriot in north London.

Addressing the situation, Hay said: “It’s quite interesting that Spurs are one of the clubs looking at him [Meslier] as Lloris is getting into his mid-30s now and he is out of contract in 2024 and you would assume that Tottenham would now be looking at a succession plan for him.