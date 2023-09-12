Leeds United man coy on long-term future as target opens up about ‘risk’ transfer
Leeds United return to league action following the international break this weekend. The Whites take on Millwall at The Den as they look to pick up three points to help them rise up the Championship table.
They drew 0-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday in their last outing. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...
Defender on future
Leeds defender Max Wober is coy on his long-term future following his loan spell to Borussia Monchengladbach. The Austria international, who has 16 caps under his belt, made the move to England last January from Red Bull Salzburg.
He made 19 appearances in all competitions, 16 of which came in the Premier League, but wasn’t able to help the Whites survive in the top flight as they were relegated back to the Football League. He has had this to say regarding his situation following his temporary switch to Gladbach in the Bundesliga, as per Laola: “I’m in Gladbach for the year now, I’m fully focused on it and I’m going to throw everything into it. I don’t really want to think about what it will look like in the summer yet.”
Target speaks out
Pantelis Chatzidiakos has revealed he decided not to sign for Leeds in the summer transfer window as he didn’t want to take the ‘risk’. The centre-back ended up leaving AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie for Cagliari in Serie A for a new chapter in his career.
The Greece international made 213 appearances in all competitions during his time at the AFAS Stadion and found the net six times from the back. He has told radio station Era Sport: “I had a call from AEK Athens and also I had the option of Leeds United but I didn’t want to take the risk.”