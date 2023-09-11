Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas has rubbished a rumour that injury will force him to retire with a two-word response on social media.

A now deleted post by a fan-run account on X – the site formerly known as Twitter – suggested the horrific injury he sustained against Manchester City in April 2022 would force the Northern Ireland international to retire. Dallas’ response was simply: “Fake news.”

The 32-year-old was injured in an attempted challenge on Jack Grealish which left Dallas with a femoral fracture. The injury has required a number of surgeries and Dallas has not played for the Whites since, missing the entireity of last season and the Daniel Farke era to date.

Speaking before the international break Farke said Leeds were exercising caution over Dallas given his lengthy absence.

"Yes with Stuart, like I mentioned, he's on the long term rehab,” said the German ahead of the game against Sheffield Wednesday.

“We will still be unbelievably careful with him, he is still far away from being in team training. Again no pressure from our side.”