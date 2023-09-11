The Championship action will return this weekend following the end of the international break. We’ve already had five weeks of fixtures and in that time, a total of 274 yellow cards have been dished out, as well as seven reds.

There’s plenty more where that came from as well and towards the end of the season, fans will be intrigued to see which clubs earned the most bookings throughout the campaign. Southampton currently lead the tally for most cards picked up but what does the order look like for most fouls committed?

Using numbers crunched by WhoScored, we’ve listed every Championship club and how many fouls on average they have conceded this season. Take a look below and see where Leeds United have ranked compared to their league rivals.

1st — Sheffield Wednesday 15.4 fouls per game

2nd — Preston North End 14.6 fouls per game

3rd — Stoke City 14.4 fouls per game