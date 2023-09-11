Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The ‘dirtiest’ Championship clubs and where Leeds United rank vs Leicester, West Brom & others

By Georgia Goulding
Published 11th Sep 2023, 18:53 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 19:07 BST

The Championship action will return this weekend following the end of the international break. We’ve already had five weeks of fixtures and in that time, a total of 274 yellow cards have been dished out, as well as seven reds.

There’s plenty more where that came from as well and towards the end of the season, fans will be intrigued to see which clubs earned the most bookings throughout the campaign. Southampton currently lead the tally for most cards picked up but what does the order look like for most fouls committed?

Using numbers crunched by WhoScored, we’ve listed every Championship club and how many fouls on average they have conceded this season. Take a look below and see where Leeds United have ranked compared to their league rivals.

15.4 fouls per game

1. 1st — Sheffield Wednesday

15.4 fouls per game

14.6 fouls per game

2. 2nd — Preston North End

14.6 fouls per game

14.4 fouls per game

3. 3rd — Stoke City

14.4 fouls per game

13.6 fouls per game

4. 4th — Queens Park Rangers

13.6 fouls per game

