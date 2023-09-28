Leeds United will return to action with a Saturday lunchtime showdown at Southampton, ahead of which Whites boss Daniel Farke is holding his pre-match press conference today.

Farke’s side climbed into the Championship’s top six with last Saturday’s impressive 3-0 victory at home to Watford which represented United’s third league win of the season and first at Elland Road. Seven days later, Leeds will face another of last season’s relegated sides on Saturday lunchtime with a 12.30pm kick-off at Southampton.

Russell Martin’s south coast side began life back in the Championship by taking ten points out of an opening possible 12 but the Saints have since slipped to four consecutive defeats and now find themselves sat in 15th place, three points behind sixth-placed Leeds.

Whites boss Farke is holding his pre-match press conference from 1.30pm at Thorp Arch today and we will bring you all of the main news here including injury updates. Leeds still had six players missing for last weekend’s clash against the Hornets in Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas, Willy Gnonto, Djed Spence and the suspended Joe Rodon. Rodon is back available for Saturday’s clash at St Mary’s.