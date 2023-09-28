‘Fantastic club’ - Departed Leeds United pair start new chapters as player reflects on collapse
Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison were among the host of Leeds exits this summer as Adams sealed a permanent switch to Bournemouth and Harrison joined Everton on a season-long loan. Both players were recovering from injuries upon departing Leeds but both men were handed their new club debuts as part of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup action.
Having played 45 minutes for Everton’s under-21s at the weekend, Harrison started for the Toffees in Wednesday’s clash at Aston Villa in which goals from James Garner and Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Sean Dyche’s side a 2-1 success.
Adams, meanwhile, was brought on as a 70th-minute substitute for Bournemouth in their 2-0 win at home to Stoke City, replacing ex-Leeds youngster Lewis Cook from the bench. Harrison played 65 minutes of Everton’s triumph, after which he reflected on his move to the Toffees and the collapse of a proposed switch to Villa.
Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Harrison was asked what had happened and said: “There is a long story behind it. I think I have to sit down and explain it properly, I don’t want to say anything out of turn.
“It was a complicated situation and in the end I ended up at Everton and I was happy to go there. I saw the values of the club, it’s a fantastic club and I’m surprised that they’ve been in the situation they have over the last couple of years.
“I think that with the talent they’ve got in the squad and the facilities with the staff and set-up they have as a club is very good. I’m happy to be here and hopefully I can add to an already talented team and we can build on these performances of the last two games and can create some success here at the club.”