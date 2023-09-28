A departed Leeds United pair have finally started their new chapters with their new clubs as a winger reflects on his Whites move after a transfer collapse.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison were among the host of Leeds exits this summer as Adams sealed a permanent switch to Bournemouth and Harrison joined Everton on a season-long loan. Both players were recovering from injuries upon departing Leeds but both men were handed their new club debuts as part of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup action.

Having played 45 minutes for Everton’s under-21s at the weekend, Harrison started for the Toffees in Wednesday’s clash at Aston Villa in which goals from James Garner and Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Sean Dyche’s side a 2-1 success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adams, meanwhile, was brought on as a 70th-minute substitute for Bournemouth in their 2-0 win at home to Stoke City, replacing ex-Leeds youngster Lewis Cook from the bench. Harrison played 65 minutes of Everton’s triumph, after which he reflected on his move to the Toffees and the collapse of a proposed switch to Villa.

DEBUT: For Leeds United's Jack Harrison, above, for loan side Everton in Wednesday night's Carabao Cup clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Harrison was asked what had happened and said: “There is a long story behind it. I think I have to sit down and explain it properly, I don’t want to say anything out of turn.

“It was a complicated situation and in the end I ended up at Everton and I was happy to go there. I saw the values of the club, it’s a fantastic club and I’m surprised that they’ve been in the situation they have over the last couple of years.