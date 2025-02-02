Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Saturday’s 7-0 blitz of Cardiff.

Leeds United cut loose and reinforced their reputation as the Championship's most deadly attacking force with a seven-goal hammering of Cardiff City. There were so many good individual performances but it was the complete team display that put the Bluebirds to the sword at a purring Elland Road. Here is the YEP take.

Good day

Daniel James

Remember when end product was a problem? That's 21 goals and 13 assists in just over one and a half seasons under Daniel Farke for a winger who is not only staking a genuine claim to the Leeds United Player of the Year award, but the gong for the division's best player. This was a performance full of spite. It was almost as if he really wanted to hurt Cardiff City. Hurt them he did. A goal, two assists, a penalty won and so many moments of danger. So many shots. This was James at his very best.

Joel Piroe

The recent criticism of his performances was justified. He was not making himself enough of a factor in games. That all changed against Cardiff. The through balls and link-up play were good, the finishes were of his usual calibre. That's 12 for the season now.

Ao Tanaka

Another player who will surely lift an individual award or two come the summer. He just oozes class and almost every performance is a reminder of just how scandalous his transfer fee was. It looks worse and worse for his former club as the season goes on, and better and better for Leeds' recruitment team and negotiators. Cardiff just couldn't get near him.

Joe Rodon

A performance that should not be overlooked in the attacking football and goal spree. He looked a cut above against the Cardiff players.

Daniel Farke

No one could find that boring. The fact is that Farke does want to control games and stifle opponents, but he wants to score goals too. It felt like everything clicked, defensively and offensively, in this game.

Mateo Joseph

The goal that he wanted for so long. That should lift a weight off his shoulders and it might prove vital for him and Leeds as the season takes a turn for the serious stuff.

Bad day

Omer Riza

Managers must feel pretty helpless to impact games at times even on the sideline, so to be sat up in the stand away from it all and watch your team get hammered like that would be doubly painful. Everything they could do badly, they did badly and conversely everything Leeds could do well they did well. The result was a deserved, one-sided beating of embarrassing proportions.

Off-camera moments

Goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten giving Illan Meslier an extra-hard, affectionate shove in the back as the stopper made his way back to the tunnel at the end of their warm-up.

Sam Byram trapping a high pass from Mateo Joseph between his knees as they kept the ball up between themselves on the way off following the warm-up.

Tanaka getting a huge ovation for oozing class and keeping the ball under pressure on the edge of his own box during the first half. It happened again a few minutes later.

A fan in the West Stand drawing a grin and a thumbs up from Ilia Gruev by yelling the Bulgarian's name as he wandered back to the bench after warming up in the first half.

Callum Robinson applauding Tanaka after the midfielder deceived him completely with the way he received and turned with the ball to escape pressure.

Ampadu trying to force Darlow and then Ilia Gruev to do the wave with the South Stand as the team made their way around the pitch at full-time. The pair managed to withstand the celebration bullying.