Harrison joined Leeds back in July 2018 from Manchester City in the first of three season-long deals before finally making the switch to Elland Road permanent in July 2021. By then, Leeds had already enjoyed one season back in the Premier League and a ninth-placed finish following the previous year’s promotion as Championship champions under Marcelo Bielsa.

Harrison played a key role in both United’s promotion and ninth-placed finish but the Whites then toiled the following season in which they only avoided relegation on the final day and there was no saving Leeds last season in being condemned to the drop.

There have now been a whole host of departures from the club upon United’s drop to the Championship and Harrison is the latest man to leave, exiting the Whites to join Premier League side Everton on a season-long loan.

EXIT MESSAGE: From Jack Harrison, above, who has left Leeds United to join Everton on a season-long loan. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Harrison departs the Whites having made 206 appearances for the club in which he netted 34 goals including the winner in the final day 2-1 triumph at Brentford of May last year as Leeds stayed up.

Taking to his Instagram page, Harrison wrote: “Thank you Leeds United fans. We have shared so many amazing memories over the last five years. I will keep an eye on the results and wish you nothing but the best for the season ahead. Always MOT.”

Several Whites players replied to Harrison’s post, including Luke Ayling who put: “Gave your all for this club for the five years. Gutted to see you go mate.”