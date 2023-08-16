Leeds United v West Brom: Daniel Farke press conference recap, 'unavailable' pair and injury updates
Farke’s side are still seeking their first league win of the new campaign and looking to bounce back from Saturday’s extremely disappointing 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City. Farke still had nine players out injured for the trip to St Andrew’s in Liam Cooper, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo, Sam Greenwood and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas.
Luis Sinisterra was also “not available” in addition to Willy Gnonto who had informed Farke that he was once again unable to play upon being told by the club that he would not be sold this summer.
Updates on Sinisterra, Gnonto and injury news will be top of the agenda at today’s Thorp Arch press conference in addition to any developments on the transfers front ahead of the summer window closing in just 16 days’ time. Farke will be speaking to the press from 1.30pm and we will bring you all of the main news here.
Leeds United v West Brom: Daniel Farke press conference recap
That’s it from Farke
Gnonto, Sinisterra and Costa training alone. Hjelde out with concussion. But Greenwood and Rutter both back training and in the mix for West Brom. And Perkins who is back from illness.
Have you had anything like this before?
“It is a lot I have to say but I was in a similar position with Norwich, I left two people out and then they came back with really impotant goals and assists. I am sure no other club in Europe had this situation with contracts. We have to learn from it. It was not done in the past and we have to accept it. Such a situation will not happen again.”
On Sinisterra
“I am responsible for each and every decision in sport otherwise I wouldn’t have signed the contract. For me, transfer fees whatever are not important, it’s if I think a player is ready to play and I want to be in the driving seat but if it’s a legal issue than it also needs sorting.”
Have you had to lift the squad and morale?
“You always have to do this and also prepare for the next challenge against West Brom but also be critical. It’s not like I am a clown there to tell a few jokes. I am there to improve each and every player and for that I have to be self critical and critical.”
Is there enough time to strengthen the squad?
“It’s definitely a small period of time, it’s not easy because we have to work against the time. We probably have to make some late decisions so not all the players we want will be available but I am quite confident we will have some good solutions. The quote is save the best for last. We are quite relaxed, not falling asleep, we are convinced we are doing the right things.”
On the right back situation
“Cody is of course in my plans, he was injured for two weeks in pre season, it was difficult for him because he was out on loan. We need each and every player and I can’t predict how the squad will look at the end of August. Each player gets my full attention and backing. Cody had this injury, he has to be patient now but he has chances to impress in training and when he gets a chance he has to grab it.”
The financial situation
“I am just here for the sport, it’s not my topic to speak about the financial situation but there are obviously some rules. We know we have to improve the squad. I am concentrating on the football and not so much our balance. We are working very hard behind the scenes.”
On Perkins
“He is available if I pick him. Each and every player has a chance to shine and impress in training.”
How is the spirit in the group and who do you have available?
"Yes, the spirit is good. I have praised by lads already, otherwise it is not possible in the first two competitive games to come back when you are 2-0 down at half time and then 1-0 down.
"We showed great spirit, in terms of workloads a lot and spirit is good.
"Obviously the group is a bit too small in numbers at the moment. We're working a lot behind the scenes that hopefully some injured players will come back soon. Hopefully also the contract issues right now are sorted pretty pretty quick. And also we are working on some incomings so we're training still was a relatively small group.
"There's some bad news with Leo Hjelde because he had a concussion in training yesterday.
"Because you have to follow the concussion protocols of the League, he will be out until next Monday so he's not available for this for this game.
"But on the other hand, also some good news, Sam Greenwood is back in training and was able to train the whole week.
"Also for Georginio Rutter and Joe Rodon also - a proper training week so far so they're also the mix to be elected then for the team.
"Some good news but it's still a bit of a tricky week but I hope and think and I'm also quite convinced that next week our situation will look much better.
"So it's a bit tricky for the game on Friday but we will have competitive side and we'll also fight for the points on Friday."
Sinisterra, Gnonto and Costa updates
“At the moment Helder Costa, Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are training seperate to the group, they have individual training. They have also moved out of the dressing room. With Helder everything is quite relaxed because we had a pretty honest conversation, he wants to have a move. It’s our wish as a club as well there will be an end. There’s no complaints. With Luis Sinisterra it’s also different in comparison to Willy. With Willy we spoke about this. There is no exit clause, we’ve made it quite clear we won’t sell him. With Luis it’s different. He had some exit clauses in his contract and some open legal question marks and contractual question marks and for that he was not available for the last game. Until everything from a legal point of view is clear then he won’t train with the group because in his mind he can’t focus fully on football and we don’t want the group distracted. We have decided to move him also out of our group. In the last days there were some movements, we wait for a final judgement from a legal point of view. Today all those three players were training separately and we’ll see what the outcome is.”