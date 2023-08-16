Leeds United v West Brom: Daniel Farke press conference recap, 'unavailable' pair and injury updates

“At the moment Helder Costa, Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are training seperate to the group, they have individual training. They have also moved out of the dressing room. With Helder everything is quite relaxed because we had a pretty honest conversation, he wants to have a move. It’s our wish as a club as well there will be an end. There’s no complaints. With Luis Sinisterra it’s also different in comparison to Willy. With Willy we spoke about this. There is no exit clause, we’ve made it quite clear we won’t sell him. With Luis it’s different. He had some exit clauses in his contract and some open legal question marks and contractual question marks and for that he was not available for the last game. Until everything from a legal point of view is clear then he won’t train with the group because in his mind he can’t focus fully on football and we don’t want the group distracted. We have decided to move him also out of our group. In the last days there were some movements, we wait for a final judgement from a legal point of view. Today all those three players were training separately and we’ll see what the outcome is.”