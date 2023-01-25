News you can trust since 1890
Where Leeds United sit in table based on last 10 games compared to Everton, West Ham and Chelsea - gallery

Where Leeds United rank in the Premier League table from the last 10 matches

By Molly Burke
3 minutes ago

Leeds United have endured a difficult first half of the Premier League campaign and struggled to kick on from a memorable thrashing of Chelsea in August.

The Whites will be desperate to pick up some consistency for the rest of the term as they look to avoid relegation, though form can very quickly change throughout the campaign. Jesse Marsch’s side have only picked up nine points from their previous ten matches in the top flight, though their recent results would still see them hovering above the relegation zone.

Here is where Leeds would rank in the Premier League table if it was based on the last ten matches.

1. Arsenal - 26 pts

W8 D2 L0 GD+16

2. Newcastle United - 24 pts

W7 D3 L0 GD+14

3. Manchester City - 22 pts

W7 D1 L2 GD+10

4. Manchester United - 20 pts

W6 D2 L2 GD+7

Premier League