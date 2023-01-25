Leeds United have endured a difficult first half of the Premier League campaign and struggled to kick on from a memorable thrashing of Chelsea in August.

The Whites will be desperate to pick up some consistency for the rest of the term as they look to avoid relegation, though form can very quickly change throughout the campaign. Jesse Marsch’s side have only picked up nine points from their previous ten matches in the top flight, though their recent results would still see them hovering above the relegation zone.