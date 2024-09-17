Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as Daniel Farke reflects on a first defeat of the season against Burnley.

Leeds United will hope for a return to winning ways when they go to Cardiff City this weekend, having tasted defeat for the first time this season at home to Burnley on Saturday. Luca Koleosho scored the only goal of the game at Elland Road to give Scott Parker’s Clarets an early advantage in the promotion race.

Saturday’s trip to the Cardiff City Stadium will see Leeds come up against the rock-bottom Bluebirds who are winless in five, and so victory is crucial even at this early juncture for Daniel Farke. As preparations start to build for this weekend’s clash, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest news surrounding the club.

Trafford praised

Burnley boss Scott Parker has heaped praise on his goalkeeper James Trafford for a ‘brilliant’ performance at Leeds on Saturday. Trafford enjoyed an excellent afternoon between the posts at Elland Road, denying the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Mateo Joseph with impressive saves.

Leeds dominated possession over their opponents and did create a decent number of chances, but were wasteful and came up against a goalkeeper in form. And Parker has been quick to heap praise on Trafford not only for the saves, but for his confident nature.

“We’re going to need every bit of him this year and I thought he was brilliant,” Parker told The Burnley Express of Trafford. “The final action from him probably summed up his game in terms of coming for the cross and coming through bodies when the team need oxygen and we need some air. He comes and relieves the pressure, he was brave and executed it really well.”

O’Hara remark

Paul Robinson has labelled Jamie O’Hara a ‘clown’ after the former defender criticised Tottenham’s recruitment policy - including the signing of Archie Gray. Spurs signed Gray in a £40m deal from Leeds this summer but the 18-year-old is yet to start a competitive game.

O’Hara took aim at Tottenham for signing players from the Championship before stating he’d prefer the likes of Aaron Lennon, Tom Huddlestone and Jermain Defoe. But the aforementioned trio were all signed from second-tier clubs in Leeds, Derby County and West Ham respectively, with Robinson quick to point that out.

“Clown. It’s not his finest moment and I think he’s been reminded of that”, Robinson told MOT Leeds News. “I can put myself in that category because I was signed from Leeds in the Championship, and a year after, Aaron Lennon was exactly the same. He didn’t cover himself in glory but I think it was just an off-the-cuff rant.”