Leeds United's opening day fixture against Portsmouth will be shown live on Sky Sports at 12:30pm on Saturday, August 10.

The Whites are one of four midday fixtures scheduled to be played on the first Saturday of the 2024/25 Championship season, which follows a two-game Friday night offering as part of the broadcaster's new £935 million deal with the EFL.

An EFL statement read: "The 2024/25 fixtures for the Sky Bet EFL have been confirmed, and in a landmark first and a celebration of the new domestic TV deal, all fixtures for the opening weekend will be broadcast live on Sky Sports to kick-off the new season."

The EFL also state that within seven days of today’s fixture release [26 June], all matches chosen for broadcast up to and including the end of September will be announced. Meanwhile, before the 2024/25 season opener, all TV selections will be confirmed for the period up to FA Cup Third Round weekend in early January.

Returning to the division from the Premier League and League One, respectively, Sheffield United and Derby County's opening matches have been chosen for the evening broadcast slot on Friday, August 9, when they will face Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers.