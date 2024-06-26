EFL reveal date and time of Leeds United's 2024/25 opening day match vs Portsmouth as part of major fixture shake-up
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Whites are one of four midday fixtures scheduled to be played on the first Saturday of the 2024/25 Championship season, which follows a two-game Friday night offering as part of the broadcaster's new £935 million deal with the EFL.
An EFL statement read: "The 2024/25 fixtures for the Sky Bet EFL have been confirmed, and in a landmark first and a celebration of the new domestic TV deal, all fixtures for the opening weekend will be broadcast live on Sky Sports to kick-off the new season."
The EFL also state that within seven days of today’s fixture release [26 June], all matches chosen for broadcast up to and including the end of September will be announced. Meanwhile, before the 2024/25 season opener, all TV selections will be confirmed for the period up to FA Cup Third Round weekend in early January.
Returning to the division from the Premier League and League One, respectively, Sheffield United and Derby County's opening matches have been chosen for the evening broadcast slot on Friday, August 9, when they will face Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers.
Leeds' televised opener against Pompey is followed by trips to West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday before hosting Hull City at Elland Road during the first month of the campaign.
