Leeds United make clear stance on exit-linked duo ahead of January window

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have a lot of decision-making to do at the end of the season when the time comes to consider the future of players who have been tipped to potentially leave Elland Road.

Of course, whether the Whites can secure promotion back up to the Premier League or not will play a huge factor in a lot of conversations. A total of 11 players are currently out on loan from Leeds, and already it's been made clear that some definitely will not be returning at the end of the season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the nature of how some players left the club in the summer, the writing is on the wall regarding their future at Elland Road. Phil Hay recently assessed each loanee's chances of returning and highlighted the likes of Max Wöber, who 'disappointed' the club and seemingly has no way back under Daniel Farke.

However, more pressing headaches are on the horizon for Leeds. As the January window approaches, rumours are swirling as clubs start to browse for new recruits. Both Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville have a lot of attention on them at the moment — particularly the latter, who is proving key to Leeds' promotion fight with seven goals and six assists in 15 Championship matches so far this season.

According to Football Insider, the Whites 'do not want to lose' either player in the new year, despite potential sales promising a decent cash injection towards their own transfer fund.

The report also claims that Leeds will have 'a decent budget' available to make some new permanent signings. However, the club will need to shift attention to offloading some of the players out on loan to make things easier when the summer arrives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League clubs have been circling Summerville for some time now and Gnonto has also expressed his desire to seek a new challenge elsewhere and his exit links have been commanding a lot of media attention lately.