Leeds United 3 Swansea City 1: Recap as Whites record sixth home win on bounce
The Whites had dropped to fourth place in the Championship table on goal difference, behind West Brom after a 1-0 victory for the Baggies at Cardiff City on Tuesday night. Leeds, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Rotherham United on Friday evening, took in their game in hand against West Brom with Wednesday evening’s visit of the 18th-placed Swans.
Leeds began the night seven points adrift of the division’s automatic promotion places behind Ipswich Town who are were behind leaders Leicester City. Leicester, Ipswich, Leeds and also fifth-placed Southampton were all in action on Wednesday night. Here is a full recap of the evening’s events from LS11.
Leeds v Swansea live
Predicted Leeds XI
Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Kamara; Gnonto, Summerville, Piroe, Rutter.
Good evening from Elland Road.
The odds
Leeds long odds-on this evening, 1-3. Swansea are 17-2. The draw is 24-5.
Arrivals - notable absentee
No sign of Luke Ayling - but Djed Spence is here.
Leeds team
Leeds United v Swansea City: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Kamara; Summerville, James, Piroe, Rutter.
Leeds bench - Spence returns
Leeds subs: Darlow, Firpo, Spence, Cooper, Gruev, Anthony, Poveda, Gnonto, Bamford. #lufc
Team news in full:
All set
Warm ups done at Elland Road.
Here we go
Players out at Elland Road.
Tribute
To Terry Venables first,